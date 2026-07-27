A second suspect detained in connection with a deadly car-ramming attack on Berlin’s Pride celebrations over the weekend has been released, the German federal prosecutors’ office said on Monday.

“We continue to investigate broadly,” the prosecutors’ office told Reuters and declined to comment further.

Spiegel on Monday cited sources as saying that authorities released the person because initial suspicion that he was a passenger in the vehicle at the time of the attack could not be upheld.

The ramming attack, killing one person, happened in the Tiergarten park near the Brandenburg Gate at about 10 p.m. (2000 GMT) on Saturday, not far from annual Christopher Street Day celebrations.

The suspected driver, a 21-year-old man with a record of Islamist extremist activity, was shot dead in Berlin on Sunday.