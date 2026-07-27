A 22-year-old man was sent to trial by the Larnaca permanent criminal court on Monday over the attempted murder of a 33-year-old man in Aradippou, with the case scheduled to be heard on October 15.

The defendant, who has been in custody since his arrest on July 19, remains in custody and faces charges including attempted murder, acts intended to cause grievous bodily harm and assault.

The incident occurred shortly after midnight on July 19 at a residence in Aradippou, where the two men, both Greek nationals, lived and worked together.

According to evidence presented during earlier court proceedings, the men had spent the evening out with a third person before returning home at around 12.30am.

Police said an argument began outside the property before continuing inside the house, where the suspect allegedly took two kitchen knives and stabbed the victim twice in the chest, once in the abdomen, three times in the left arm and once in the right hand.

Emergency services were alerted shortly before 1am after reports of an injured man with apparent knife wounds in the area.

He was taken to Larnaca general hospital before being transferred to Nicosia general hospital.

Police said the suspect left the scene after the incident and was located about two hours later in a nearby area before being arrested later in the morning.

During questioning, investigators said the suspect admitted inflicting the injuries, telling officers that he and the complainant were friends who lived and worked together.

Scientific examinations were carried out at the residence after the area was cordoned off overnight.