President Nikos Christodoulides called on members of the public to assess the government’s performance through its online transparency platform on Saturday, saying public criticism is welcomed as part of efforts to strengthen accountability and improve governance.

In a video message published on social media, the President urged the public to use the diakivernisi.gov.cy platform to monitor the implementation of government policies and compare commitments with results.

Christodoulides said the public has the right to be informed about government actions, particularly on matters affecting their daily lives.

He argued that transparency and accountability require governments to provide accessible information and allow the public to evaluate their performance.

Referring to the government’s annual presentation of its programme at the start of each year, he described the initiative as an opportunity to follow progress, exercise oversight and form judgments on the administration’s work.

The President said the online platform allows the public, media organisations and interested groups to track the implementation of government projects in real time while also providing access to information on broader policy initiatives.

“I invite you to visit the diakivernisi.gov.cy platform, to be informed and to judge us for the consistency of words and deeds,” he said.

He added that public feedback remains important to the government’s work, stating that “your criticism is welcome” and can help improve effectiveness and efficiency.

“For us, transparency and accountability is not a slogan. It is a minimal obligation towards all of you. It is primarily an act of responsibility,” Christodoulides concluded.