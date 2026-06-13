The National Blood Strategy was presented in Nicosia as a tool for reform of services, Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides said on Saturday at a workshop marking World Voluntary Blood Donor Day.

The minister said the strategy focuses on patient safety, blood adequacy and quality, and protection of donors and recipients, while building a resilient system.

He drew attention to Cyprus’ voluntary donation tradition and thanked donors.

He outlined the state’s significant transfusion demands, with one of the largest populations of people with thalassemia internationally, alongside sickle cell disease and other chronic conditions requiring regular transfusion support for quality of life.

He said better monitoring of stocks, coordination between services and use of modern technology will support implementation.

Success requires cooperation between the ministry, blood banks, professionals, patient groups and volunteers, he added.

The ministry will study the strategy and proceed with implementation guided by patient needs and scientific evidence.