A second suspect has been arrested in connection with an attempted explosive attack on business premises in Paphos.

The latest arrest concerns a 36-year-old man who was taken into custody on Friday evening under a court warrant issued after evidence emerged during the ongoing investigation.

He is expected to appear before court for the issuance of a detention order.

The case relates to an explosion outside company offices in Paphos during the early hours of March 30.

The blast caused damage to the glass entrance and exterior walls of the building.

Police investigations at the scene determined that an incendiary device containing flammable material had been placed outside the premises.

Examiners also recovered a factory-made firecracker believed to have been used in the attack.

The arrest follows the detention of a 46-year-old man on April 1 in connection with the same case.

He was arrested under a separate court warrant and remains in custody after proceedings against him were filed before the Paphos permanent criminal court.

Authorities have not disclosed the nature of the business targeted or any possible motive behind the attack.

Police have also not indicated whether further arrests are expected.

The investigation is being led by Paphos CID which continues to examine evidence gathered from the scene and subsequent enquiries.