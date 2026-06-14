Plans for expanded film cooperation between Cyprus and India moved forward on Sunday as officials and international producers examined opportunities to host Bollywood productions in Protaras, following earlier government confirmation that a major Indian film is expected to be shot on the island.

A meeting in Protaras brought together a delegation of Indian film producers and director Anjali Bhushan with Deputy Tourism Minister Kostas Koumis and Paralimni-Deryneia Mayor Giorgos Nikoletos.

Discussions focused on the use of local landscapes, tourism infrastructure and production capacity for international filming projects.

The municipality said the talks covered “the prospects of hosting Bollywood film producers in the region, as well as the possibilities of utilising the natural landscape, infrastructure and tourist potential of Protaras for the filming of international productions”.

It added that the local authority “expressed the municipality’s will to contribute substantially to hosting film shoots and developing film production in the region”, describing potential productions as a way to strengthen international visibility and create cooperation opportunities between the film and tourism sectors.

The visiting delegation reportedly expressed interest in filming in the area, with the municipality stating that the guests identified Protaras as offering “special possibilities as a natural setting for film productions”.

The meeting follows an earlier announcement that a Bollywood film is set to be shot in Cyprus for the first time, after President Nikos Christodoulides confirmed a collaboration involving Indian filmmaker Anjali Bhushan Mago and Cypriot producer Athena Xenidou during a state visit to India.

He described Cyprus as “an open studio” and said international film cooperation reflects broader economic and cultural ties between the two countries, adding that creative industries “create jobs, attract investment, strengthen tourism, and inspire new business opportunities”.