Thirteen people were arrested during a nationwide police operation on Saturday night.

The coordinated patrols resulted in hundreds of traffic and criminal offences being issued.

Police said those arrested were linked to a range of alleged offences including handling stolen property, illegal residence in the Republic, public intoxication, assaulting a police officer, driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic-related violations.

During the operation, officers stopped and checked 699 drivers and 264 passengers.

A total of 303 traffic violations were issued, while 24 additional cases are under investigation.

Speeding accounted for the largest number of violations, with 96 drivers reported for exceeding the legal limit.

Police also impounded 21 vehicles as part of the checks.

A total of 411 breathalyser tests were conducted, leading to 30 reports for drink-driving offences.

One driver tested positive in a preliminary roadside drug test.