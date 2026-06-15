Cypriot MEP Geadis Geadi addressed the European Parliament plenary session to criticise Turkish harassment of aircraft carrying European defence ministers recently travelling to Cyprus.

Geadi said he had received approval from the Parliament president, Roberta Metsola, to inform the chamber about what he described as interference during the informal EU defence ministers’ meeting held in Cyprus under the EU council presidency.

He referred to reported incidents involving aircraft carrying the defence ministers of Greece, France and the Netherlands.

“A few days ago, during the informal summit of defence minister, there were interferences and harassments by Turkey and the occupying authorities on the aircraft carrying the defence ministers of Greece, France and the Netherlands,” he said.

The European Commission has confirmed it is examining the reports and has said it is in contact with Cypriot authorities while gathering information on the events.

Geadi told MEPs that the episode formed part of a wider pattern of Turkish actions affecting EU member states.

He also referred to subsequent developments, stating that after a military cooperation agreement between Cyprus and France, the Turkish president issued threats directed at Cyprus.

According to his remarks in the chamber, these included warnings that Turkish armed forces could respond with what he described as “the most severe response”.

He added that such statements also extended to France, which he described as both a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council and a NATO member, and questioned the EU’s reaction to the situation.

“How long will the European Union demonstrate this provocative tolerance towards a turbulent state?” he asked, arguing that the credibility of the EU was being affected by its response to repeated incidents involving Turkey and member states.

The European Commission has previously said it was aware of the reports involving aircraft carrying defence ministers and was examining the circumstances, while remaining in contact with authorities in Cyprus.

EU officials have not yet published their findings on the incident.

The government has said the matter will be raised through diplomatic channels, describing any interference affecting EU ministerial flights as unacceptable.

President Nikos Christodoulides said at the time there was “absolutely no excuse” for such actions.

Ankara maintains that its operations remained within what it considers its ‘controlled airspace’ and did not disrupt EU flights.