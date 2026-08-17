Government Spokesman Konstantinos Letymbiotis said development only takes on real meaning when it reaches even the smallest communities, bringing improved quality of life, infrastructure and opportunities.

Speaking on Sunday at the inauguration of a new community park in Kritou Marottou, Letymbiotis said investment in rural communities was essential to keeping them alive and strengthening Cyprus as a whole.

The park has been named after Bishop Nikiforos of Kykkos and Tylliria, who was born in Kritou Marottou. Nikiforos inaugurated the park alongside Letymbiotis, who was representing President Nikos Christodoulides at the event.

In a social media post, Letymbiotis described the project as more than simply the completion of another piece of infrastructure, saying it had created a new space for community life.

He said it would be a place where children would grow up, families would meet, friendships would be formed and new memories created.

The spokesman highlighted the importance of development projects in rural Cyprus, saying their true value lay in the impact they had on people’s everyday lives and their contribution to keeping communities vibrant.

He added that Cyprus’ strong economic growth was expanding the country’s capabilities and allowing greater investment in the needs of citizens and local communities.

“For the government and the President of the Republic, development acquires real meaning when it reaches even the smallest community, translating into a better quality of life, more infrastructure, opportunities and prospects,” Letymbiotis said.

He congratulated the Kritou Marottou community council and all those who contributed to the completion of the project.

“Every village that gains more life, care and prospects strengthens Cyprus as a whole,” he added.