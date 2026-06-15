United Nations envoy for the Cyprus problem Maria Angela Holguin on Monday met Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan in the latest stop of her current round of meetings on the issue.

While neither the UN nor the Turkish foreign ministry passed comment on the content of the meeting, sources told the Cyprus Mail Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has green-lit the “new initiative” being undertaken by the UN with the aim of bringing about a resumption of formal negotiations.

Erdogan is said to be of the view that the lack of a solution to the Cyprus problem has “unduly cost Turkey through no fault of its own” in recent decades.

The sources said that Turkey’s support of both the 2004 referendum and the 2017 negotiations, both of which were rejected by the Greek Cypriot side, constitute evidence of Erdogan’s “pragmatic and constructive stance” and “will to engage in the hope of securing a solution to the Cyprus problem”.

Holguin held meetings with both President Nikos Christodoulides and Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman last Friday, saying afterwards that she will meet Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis later this week, before travelling to Brussels.

She said that after having travelled to Brussels, she will return to Cyprus and hold more meetings with Christodoulides and Erhurman before the end of this month.

Additionally, she confirmed that it is currently intended for an enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem, involving the island’s two sides, its three guarantor powers, Greece, Turkey, the United Kingdom and the UN, to be convened either in late July or early August.

Earlier, both leaders had stressed that they will be aiming for tangible results to be achieved from the next enlarged meeting on the Cyprus problem when it takes place, with Christodoulides saying after his meeting with Holguin that “the goal is to lead us into an enlarged meeting, during which the resumption of talks will be announced”.

Erhurman made no statements after his meeting with Holguin but said during an appearance on political talk show Er Meydani that an enlarged meeting must “yield meaningful results”.