President Nikos Christodoulides said on Monday that ensuring the implementation of the recently reached agreement between the United States and Iran is now the key priority, following a telephone conversation with Lebanese President Joseph Aoun.

Speaking in Limassol while attending a graduation ceremony at the technological university (Tepak), Christodoulides welcomed the agreement and said its successful implementation would be crucial for stability in the region.

“It is important that there is an agreement, we certainly welcome it,” he said.

“The most important thing is to ensure the implementation of this agreement.”

The President said he had spoken with Aoun while travelling to Limassol, explaining that the Lebanon remains an important aspect of the regional picture, particularly regarding the actions of Iran and Israel.

“You understand an important aspect of the agreement is Lebanon and the actions of both Iran and Israel towards Lebanon, and it is important and this is where we need to focus,” he said.

Christodoulides added that the issue will be discussed by European leaders during meetings in Brussels on Thursday, with attention focused on safeguarding the commitments made under the agreement.

He said Cyprus welcomes the development both as a neighbouring state and in its capacity as the country holding the EU council presidency.

Asked whether Aoun had expressed concerns that commitments affecting Lebanon may not be respected, Christodoulides said the Lebanese president had requested Cyprus’ support in helping to secure implementation.

He said Aoun asked for the assistance of Cyprus, both as holder of the EU Council presidency and as a country maintaining dialogue with all parties involved, “to do everything we can within the framework of our capabilities so as to ensure the implementation of what has been agreed.”