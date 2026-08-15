A 21-year-old man was remanded for three days on Saturday after police found cannabis on his moped during a traffic stop in Nicosia, police said.

Officers stopped the moped on Aeschylou street at around 3.40pm on Friday.

Checks found that the 21-year-old was driving without a licence or insurance, while the moped did not have a valid MOT certificate or road tax.

During a search of the vehicle, officers found around 40 grams of cannabis and arrested the man.

Police subsequently searched two residences used by the suspect, where they seized €8,800 in cash, a further 45 grams of cannabis, five grams of cannabis resin, a digital precision scale and three mobile phones.

The suspect appeared before Nicosia district court on Saturday, which ordered that he be held in custody for three days while investigations continue.