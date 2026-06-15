Roadwork in the Limassol district this week will install variable-message signs along three sections of the Limassol-Nicosia highway, the department of public works announced on Monday.

The left lane of the highway will be closed in each of the areas for about 600m while the roadworks are happening.

Roadworks on the first section will be past the GSP roundabout in the direction of NIcosia, near the GSP Stadium in Strovolos. Excavation work will begin on Tuesday at 9pm and conclude on Wednesday.

The other two sections will see installation work done on Thursday and Friday. Both sections are between the Ayios Athanasios and Germasogeia interchanges in Limassol, one in the Nicosia direction, and the other in the Limassol direction.

The department of public works apologised for the inevitable inconvenience this will cause, asking the public to show the necessary understanding and to comply with the temporary traffic signs and the instructions of the police.