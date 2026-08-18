Hunters have been urged to exercise particular caution and strictly observe hunting regulations ahead of the opening of the summer hunting season on Sunday.

The Cyprus hunting and wildlife conservation federation said on Tuesday that safety must be the “absolute priority” during hunting outings, particularly as high temperatures and an increased risk of wildfires persist across the island.

Before firing, it said, hunters must be certain of their target and aware of what is behind and around it. They were also reminded to maintain the required safe distances and respect fellow hunters, landowners, private property and others using the countryside.

The federation also stressed that hunting of turtle doves and quail will not be permitted during the first two outings of the summer season, on Sunday and then on August 30.

Hunting of both species will begin on September 2, while hunting of wood pigeons will be permitted from this Sunday.

“For this reason, hunters are urged to exercise particular caution in correctly identifying game before every shot,” the federation said.

Hunters were also reminded that recording their catch through the Artemis Cy mobile application is mandatory for all game and during all hunting seasons.

For turtle doves, quail and wood pigeons in particular, each bird hunted must be recorded separately and immediately.

According to the federation, the data collected provides an important tool to aid the sustainable management of game species and to document hunting activity, making accurate and timely reporting essential.

With high temperatures expected to continue, hunters were advised to carry sufficient quantities of water, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun and not overestimate their physical abilities.

Particular attention, it said, should also be paid to hunting dogs, which should be given adequate rest, protection from the heat and sufficient water.

The federation also warned of the heightened wildfire risk during the summer period, calling for “maximum caution” and reminding hunters that lighting fires outside designated areas is prohibited.

Hunters renewing their hunting licences were encouraged to select the hunting association of their choice during the renewal process.

The federation said selecting an association carries no additional cost and helps strengthen organised hunting groups and their work at local level in support of hunting, wildlife and the Cypriot countryside.