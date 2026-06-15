A traffic dispute between two drivers in Limassol turned into a fight and led to one driver being hospitalised on Monday morning.

The hospitalised man had an ear injury following the fight, and the other driver fled the scene, according to the police.

The incident took place in the Germasoyia suburb, and the hospitalised man filed a complaint with the police. He reported being attacked and injured by an object.

The authorities are looking for the driver who fled.