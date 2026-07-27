The arrival of United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres in Cyprus on Monday night constitutes a “significant opportunity” for Cyprus, House President Annita Demetriou said.

She added that this opportunity is one which the island must “seize with seriousness, responsibility, and national unity”.

“Disy remains steadfastly by the side of every substantive effort which can lead to the resumption of negotiations in earnest and positive outcomes for our country,” she said of her own party.

Akel also described Guterres’ visit as an “opportunity to break the longstanding impasse on the Cyprus issue and pave the way for the resumption of negotiations on the agreed basis and framework, for an end to the occupation and the reunification of our homeland and people”.

“It is crucial to preserve the entirety of the convergences reached and negotiations should continue from the point at which they were interrupted in 2017 on the remaining issues,” it said.

It added that it “will not tire of repeating that only the solution of a bizonal, bicommunal federation with political equality can free our homeland from occupation and partition and lead our people to a future of peace and permanent security”, before offering its endorsement for a pro-federation demonstration which is due to take place on Tuesday evening.

Diko, meanwhile, said that Guterres’ visit “should be a starting point for a substantive restart of the Cyprus problem on the agreed basis”.

“Guterres’ contacts must lead to concrete next steps, including the convening of an enlarged meeting, with the clear aim of returning to substantive talks on the agreed basis, the relevant [UN] security council resolutions, and the principles of international and European law,” it said.

However, the party also criticised Guterres for electing to meet Turkish Cypriot leader Tufan Erhurman at his official residence in the northern sector of Ayios Dhometios.

“This specific venue should be avoided, and the meeting should not be organised in a way which gives even symbolic characteristics of a head of state to the Turkish Cypriot leader. Unfortunately, this leaves room for propaganda exploitation on the part of the occupation regime and of Turkey,” it said.

Guterres will hold separate meetings, first with President Nikos Christodoulides and then with Erhurman, at their official residences on Tuesday morning. Later on Tuesday, he will visit the Committee on Missing Persons, before holding a tripartite meeting with both leaders on Wednesday at the UN’s good offices mission.