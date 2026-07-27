Recently, discussions surrounding the development of the XRP global payment network have intensified again.

SWIFT recently announced that its next-generation blockchain-based ledger system is ready for deployment, sparking widespread market attention on the future development of cross-border payment systems. Meanwhile, market observers believe that Ripple’s network, having established business connections with over 13,000 banks and financial institutions globally, further enhances XRP’s visibility in the global cross-border payment ecosystem.

Some cryptocurrency market analysts believe that as blockchain payment technology matures, XRP is expected to reduce its reliance on traditional cross-border payment systems (such as SWIFT) and gain wider application in the global payment field due to its more efficient and lower-cost cross-border settlement capabilities.

With the continued development of digital asset ecosystems such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ripple (XRP), more and more investors are beginning to include these mainstream digital assets as part of their long-term portfolios. Meanwhile, investors are gradually shifting their focus from “buying digital assets” to “how to improve the efficiency of digital asset utilization,” hoping to explore more intelligent and diversified asset management methods while holding assets for the long term.

It is against this market backdrop that the EX DeFi cloud mining application has gradually come into the view of more investors.

What is the EX DeFi cloud mining application?

EX DeFi is a cloud mining platform that integrates artificial intelligence (AI) and blockchain technology, primarily providing intelligent cloud computing power services to users holding mainstream digital assets such as Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and Ripple (XRP).

Users do not need to purchase expensive mining rigs, nor do they need to bear the operating costs of equipment maintenance, electricity, venue, and cooling. They can participate in cloud computing power services simply through their mobile phones, making it easier to participate in the digital asset ecosystem and explore long-term passive income opportunities.

EX DeFi CEO LANGLEY Bernard James stated:

EX DeFi was founded to help cryptocurrency holders build a more complete digital asset ecosystem. Our core goal is to enable more users to participate in the construction of the digital asset ecosystem in a safe, standardized, and transparent environment, and share the development achievements of blockchain technology.

He stated:

Our mission is to give every user the opportunity to earn over $3,000 per day.

How to Join EX DeFi and Explore Passive Income

Step 1: Quick Account Registration

Complete registration on the official platform to receive a $17 trial reward, and receive an additional $0.60 reward for daily login.

Step 2: Deposit Digital Assets

The platform supports various mainstream digital assets, including:

XRP, BTC, USDT, ETH, LTC, USDC, BNB, SOL, etc.

Step 3: Choose Cloud Mining Contracts

EX DeFi offers various mining plans with different terms and types to meet the needs of different investors for digital asset management. Whether you are a beginner or an experienced user, you can choose a suitable plan based on your own situation.

Step 4: Receive Earnings

Earnings will be automatically credited to your account after 24 hours; upon contract expiration, the principal will be automatically returned. Users can choose to withdraw earnings or continue investing for long-term asset management.

Popular Sample Contracts

BTC (Beginner Trial Contract): Investment of $100, Term: 2 days, Daily Yield: $4, Total Profit: $100 + $8

DOGE (Golden Shell Mini Dogecoin Pro): Investment of $500, Term: 6 days, Daily Yield: $6.5, Total Profit: $500 + $39

BTC (Canaan-Avalon-A1466): Investment of $1,000, Term: 10 days, Daily Yield: $13.4, Total Profit: $1,000 + $134

LTC (Bitmain Antminer L7): Investment of $5,000, Term: 20 days, Daily Yield: $73.5, Total Profit: $5,000 + $1,470

BTC (Bitmain S19K-Pro): Investment of $10,000, Term: 30 days, Daily Yield: $161, Total Profit: $10,000 + $4,830

For details on other popular contracts, please visit the EX DeFi platform.

EX DeFi Platform Advantages

Easy to Use: Intuitive interface, even new users can quickly get started.

Security Guarantee: Employs multi-layered security mechanisms including offline cold wallets, McAfee® security protection, Cloudflare® enterprise-grade security system, and multi-factor authentication to further protect user accounts and digital assets.

Professional Mining Farms: Utilizes mainstream mining equipment such as Antminer, Whatsminer, and Avalon, combined with cloud computing infrastructure to ensure stable platform operation.

Supports Multiple Currency Settlements: Supports mainstream digital assets such as XRP, BTC, ETH, USDT (TRC20/ERC20), USDC, BNB, BCH, DOGE, LTC, and SOL.

Affiliate Program: Invite friends to participate and earn up to $50,000 in referral rewards.

EX DeFi Legality

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in the UK, EX DeFi is a global cloud mining service platform regulated by the UK government. Currently, the platform’s business covers more than 180 countries and regions, serving over 2 million users. Leveraging hundreds of professional data centers and cloud computing infrastructure, it provides stable and efficient digital asset computing power services to users worldwide.

Meanwhile, EX DeFi actively utilizes renewable energy sources such as solar and wind power to support some of its data centers, continuously promoting a green and low-carbon development model and striving to create a more stable, efficient, and sustainable digital asset cloud computing ecosystem.

Want to earn $3,000 in passive income every day, or want to learn more about EX DeFi?

Please visit the official website: https://exdefi.com/

Customer service email: [email protected]

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