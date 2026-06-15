Cypriot MEPs Loukas Fourlas and Giorgos Georgiou are set to abstain from Wednesday’s plenary vote on a European Parliament report concerning Turkey, despite both describing elements of the text as positive for Cyprus.

Speaking to journalists in Strasbourg on Monday, Fourlas said the report reflected a compromise position within the European Parliament.

“It is not bad, it is much better than previous ones,” he admitted, adding that it sets out Turkey’s obligations towards Cyprus, Greece and the European Union.

He remarked that the European People’s Party, to which Disy is a partner party, is expected to support the report but confirmed he would abstain from the vote.

He said it contains references to Turkey’s obligations on issues including missing persons in Cyprus, its position on a two-state solution, and violations in the buffer zone.

However, Fourlas said his decision was driven by references in the text describing Turkey as a strategic partner of the European Union.

He added that, despite positive elements, this framing was not acceptable in the current context.

Akel MEP Giorgos Georgiou also confirmed he would abstain, saying the report records what he described as serious violations by Turkey, including issues related to the rule of law, its actions in the Eastern Mediterranean, its operations in Syria and its documented support for Hamas.

He said the text refers to what he called a “covert dictatorship” in Turkey while also acknowledging its geopolitical importance due to its NATO role and regional position.

Georgiou added that although the report effectively rules out Turkey’s EU accession prospects, it still treats it as an important strategic partner, including through visa facilitation and discussions on upgrading the customs union.

“For all these reasons, we as the Left will abstain,” he said.