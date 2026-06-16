A burst main pipeline has disrupted water supply to a large area of Limassol municipality, with repairs expected to be completed later on Tuesday.

According to the Limassol district government organisation (EOA), the damage took place on Apostolou Varnava Street.

The disruption affected neighbourhoods east of Nikos and Despina Pattichi Avenue, north of Spyros Kyprianos Avenue, west of Ayia Sophia and Ayios Oros streets, and south of Makarios Avenue.

Repair crews are on site working to restore supply as soon as possible.