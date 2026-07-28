Bank of Cyprus (BoC) has been named “Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Cyprus 2026” by Global Finance, one of the world’s leading international financial publications, reaffirming the Bank’s strong position in custody and post-trade services in the Cyprus market.

The award recognises excellence across key areas of asset servicing, including operational efficiency, technology, client service and regulatory expertise. It highlights financial institutions that consistently provide high-quality custody solutions and effectively respond to the increasingly complex needs of institutional and private investors.

The distinction reflects Bank of Cyprus’ commitment to safeguarding client assets and delivering reliable, high-quality custody and depositary services to the financial industry. It also acknowledges the Bank’s ongoing investment in innovative and client-focused post-trade solutions, underpinned by strong governance, regulatory compliance and extensive market expertise.

Commenting on the recognition, Despina Kyriakidou, Treasury Director at Bank of Cyprus, said:

“This award is an important recognition of the expertise, commitment and consistently high standards of our teams. Custody and depositary services are built fundamentally on trust, reliability and the ability to navigate an increasingly complex investment and regulatory environment. At Bank of Cyprus, we continue to invest in our capabilities and technology, while remaining focused on the evolving needs of our clients. This distinction by Global Finance reinforces our commitment to providing secure, efficient and high-quality solutions to institutional and private investors.”

Bank of Cyprus is a leading provider of custodian services to institutional and private investors, supported by a highly experienced and specialised team with extensive knowledge of the local and international investment environment. The Bank supports a broad range of investment activities through comprehensive asset safeguarding and tailored servicing solutions.

Its offering also includes specialised Depositary services for Collective Investment Funds, including UCITS and Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs), providing cash monitoring, safekeeping and oversight services, supporting domestic and international clients in navigating increasingly complex global markets safely and efficiently.

The recognition as Best Sub-Custodian Bank in Cyprus for 2026 further strengthens Bank of Cyprus’ position as a trusted partner to the financial and investment industry and reflects its ongoing commitment to service excellence, innovation and the highest standards of asset servicing.