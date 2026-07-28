Cyprus’ four UEFA representatives – Apollon, Omonia, Pafos FC, and AEK Larnaca – are at a crucial stage in their European campaigns, preparing for important second-leg matches this week.

Apollon is in the best position after a commanding 4-0 win over Dila Gori in Georgia. Omonia holds a narrow 1-0 lead over Kairat Almaty as they travel to Kazakhstan in Champions League qualifying

Pafos FC and AEK must overturn first-leg defeats against Hajduk Split and Beitar Jerusalem, respectively, to advance.

Apollon will host Dila Gori at the Alphamega Stadium on Tuesday in the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round.

Their strong away win allows head coach Hernán Losada to make limited changes while focusing on qualification.

Striker Brandon Thomas and Allen Ozbolt are expected to play key roles, while young midfielder Escritse may feature again.

Omonia faces a tougher challenge on Wednesday, aiming to defend their slim lead against Kairat.

Panagiotis Andreou’s first-leg goal provides an advantage, but they will be without suspended defender Loïc Nego.

Stefan Simic is set to fill in at right-back, and Omonia will likely adopt a disciplined defensive strategy while looking to counter-attack.

On Thursday, Pafos FC will try to overcome a 2-0 deficit against Hajduk Split in the Europa League.

Ricardo Sá Pinto is preparing for an aggressive start, assessing the availability of Correia and Bruno, while Xhaka and Biel are expected to lead the attack.

The coaching staff is also focused on improving defensive organisation after conceding from set pieces in the first leg.

AEK Larnaca also needs to recover after losing 1-0 to Beitar Jerusalem in the Conference League.

The return leg will take place in Romania due to security concerns in Israel.

Head coach Mauro Camoranesi will be without suspended defender Mike van der Hoorn, while Hrvoje Milicevic is expected to lead the defence.

AEK created chances in the first leg but failed to convert, placing more responsibility on Bajic and Imad Faraj Layouni.

These matches will determine whether all four Cypriot clubs continue their European journeys, with qualification offering sporting prestige and valuable UEFA ranking points for Cyprus.