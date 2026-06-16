Lawyer Leto Kariolou, who represents Makarios Drousiotis, on Tuesday called for the removal of the attorney-general Giorgos Savvides and his deputy Savvas Angelides from their posts if there was to be a criminal investigation against former president Nicos Anastasiades.

Savvides and Angelides were appointed to their posts by Anastasiades and prior to that had both served as ministers in his government. A report issued by the anti-corruption authority on Tuesday listed several cases in which Anastasiades may have abused his presidential powers.

Speaking to Omega, Kariolou described the findings as a “first vindication in a multi-year struggle” for her client.

She said they confirmed the “possible commission of extremely serious criminal offences of abuse of power and corruption” across multiple state institutions, including the police, Legal Service, the anti-money laundering unit (Mokas) and parts of the judiciary.

She said the core issue now lay in how the findings would be handled by the legal service, warning that even partial recusal within the hierarchy would not lift concerns over independence and impartiality. Only the legal service can order a criminal investigation.

“Even if they (Savvides and Angelides) are excluded from this case, if the case is handled by officials who are hierarchically accountable to them, there is still a problem,” she said. “Independence is not just about existing; it is also about being seen.”

Kariolou said the government must act without delay, calling for the appointment of independent criminal investigators by the cabinet.

She added that the findings strengthened calls for accountability at the top of the prosecutorial structure.