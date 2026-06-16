England winger Bukayo Saka said he was willing to risk his fitness and play through the pain for Thomas Tuchel’s team at the World Cup, insisting he was fit to feature against Croatia on Wednesday despite an Achilles issue.

The Arsenal winger had his workload carefully managed towards the end of the season, starting one game in almost a month, and admitted he has not felt at full sharpness.

But he remains determined to contribute, despite coach Tuchel recently noting Saka has been unable to train on successive days because of the problem.

The 24-year-old Saka said players often have to make a call between protecting themselves and meeting expectations and vowed to play through the pain.

“As players, it’s the biggest gamble, especially if you’re not feeling your sharpest. You have the choice whether you don’t play or you put yourself out there knowing people are going to judge you the same.

“At the end of the day, people don’t really care how you’re feeling, they expect you to deliver, they expect you to perform.

“I’m happy to take the gamble. It paid off, I’d say. I’m going to continue doing that. But I am feeling a lot better than I did in March and I’m ready to go.”

Saka’s last start was for Arsenal in their Champions League final loss to Paris Saint-Germain on May 30 when he played 83 minutes.

UNLIKELY SAKA CAN START AND FINISH MATCHES

Tuchel said last week, however, that it was “very unlikely” Saka will be able to “start and finish matches” at the World Cup because of the lingering injury.

“I don’t want to say anything that goes against the manager,” Saka said on Monday.

“But what I would say between (Arsenal manager) Mikel (Arteta) and Arsenal’s medical team and England’s medical team, since March they have managed me amazingly and helped me get back on the pitch and do what I can for the team.

“I am feeling better than I have felt for the last few months. I am ready to go.”

Saka is set to make his 50th appearance for England and is likely to share duties on the right flank with close friend and Arsenal teammate Noni Madueke.

“It’s quite unique,” Saka said. “To have two players in the same position who are as close as we are — I don’t really know how it works, but it does.

“Noni is like my brother on and off the pitch. We push each other, speak every day and want each other to do well.”

ARSENAL WINNING PREMIER LEAGUE TITLE BOOSTS CONFIDENCE

Arsenal won their first Premier League title in 22 years last season and Saka said the experience of carrying title pressure at club level had helped shape his mindset.

Heading into the World Cup that has given him and his club and country teammates Madueke, Declan Rice and Eberechi Eze a belief they could translate that success onto the world stage.

“We have a confidence and a freedom that we can approach the World Cup in and I think that will definitely improve us and make us play better,” he said.

“I think just knowing what it takes to win is important, and we have that feeling now. It gives you more belief.”

Saka was asked what expectations he has for himself at the tournament.

“I’d rather do my talking with my feet rather than tell you what I want to do,” he said. “So that’s my approach and I’m looking forward to having a great World Cup.”

As for team goals, a victory against Croatia on Wednesday would set England up nicely in Group L.

“I think that would be a big boost,” said Saka. “I remember in Qatar (2022) we did exactly that (a 6-2 win over Iran in England’s opener). We started very sharp, and it gave us a lot of confidence.

“But at the same time as well, it’s not how you start – you’ve seen that in the past with other winners – but we’ll just focus on winning on Wednesday and then take it from there.”

England, who lost 2-1 to France in the quarter-finals in Qatar, also face Ghana and Panama in Group L.