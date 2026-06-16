Five people were arrested for various offences during overnight operations across Cyprus and issued 295 traffic fines, including 79 for speeding, police said on Tuesday.

Other offences included impersonation, unlawful possession of property, malicious damage, threats and illegal stay in the Republic.

A total of 426 vehicles were stopped and inspected, while 563 drivers and passengers were checked.

Police also carried out 40 inspections of premises, resulting in four complaints.

Of the 295 violations recorded, 79 involved speeding offences. Officers also conducted 67 alcohol breath tests, with five drivers testing positive.

Four initial drug tests were conducted, two of which were positive. Police also seized 13 vehicles.