Iran and New Zealand share four-goal thriller amid political tensions

Iran twice came from behind to earn a dramatic 2-2 draw with New Zealand in a gripping Group G encounter at Los Angeles Stadium on Monday, with the match unfolding against the backdrop of protests against Tehran’s government and tentative diplomatic moves to end the recent U.S.-Iran conflict.

The All Whites made a dream start when Elijah Just volleyed home from close range after being picked out by captain Chris Wood. The goal was celebrated by sections of the crowd critical of the Iranian regime, many of whom waved Iran’s pre-revolutionary Lion and Sun flag. Some fans also booed Iran’s national anthem before kickoff.

Yet the majority of the crowd of more than 70,000 appeared firmly behind Team Melli, chanting “Ir-ran! Ir-ran!” and erupting in celebration when Ramin Rezaeian equalised shortly after the half-hour mark. The veteran defender reacted quickest after a blocked shot and poked the ball beyond the advancing New Zealand goalkeeper.

Wood and Just combined once again early in the second half, with the striker finishing emphatically after a perfectly weighted pass from his captain restored New Zealand’s lead. But Iran responded 10 minutes later with arguably the goal of the game, as Mohammad Mohebbi headed Rezaeian’s pinpoint cross in off the far post to level the score at 2-2.

Iran looked the more likely side to snatch a winner in the closing stages, creating the better opportunities as the California sun set over the stadium, but New Zealand held firm to secure a point.

Divided loyalties among Iranian-American fans

The occasion also highlighted the deep divisions within the Iranian diaspora. Los Angeles, home to the world’s largest Iranian community outside Iran, saw between 300 and 500 protesters gather outside the stadium before kickoff, carrying anti-government banners and flags.

For many Iranian-Americans, the match represented a difficult balancing act between supporting the national team and expressing opposition to the government in Tehran, while others preferred to set politics aside and back the players.

Iran, who recently relocated their World Cup base camp from Tucson, Arizona, to Tijuana, Mexico, where they have received a warm welcome, will return to Los Angeles to face Belgium on Sunday.

Lukaku rescue act denies Egypt historic victory

Earlier on Monday in Seattle, Belgium were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against a spirited Egypt side after substitute Romelu Lukaku made an immediate impact, forcing an own goal just 23 seconds after entering the match.

Egypt looked on course for a famous victory after midfielder Emam Ashour scored his first international goal with a superb strike from 20 yards in the 19th minute. The move began with Mohamed Salah, deployed centrally by coach Hossam Hassan on his 34th birthday, delivering a perfectly weighted pass behind the Belgian defence.

Ashour’s first touch set up a right-footed effort that flew into the bottom corner beyond the reach of Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. Egypt continued to impress throughout the first half, limiting Belgium to speculative efforts while threatening regularly on the counterattack.

Courtois was called into action again before the break, denying Mostafa Zico, and he produced another fine save to stop Salah’s header early in the second half as Egypt continued to trouble one of the tournament favourites.

Belgium increased the pressure after the interval, however, and coach Rudi Garcia turned to Lukaku in the 66th minute in search of greater physical presence. The move paid off almost instantly. The Napoli striker attacked a Thomas Meunier cross, and the ball ricocheted off defender Mohamed Hany and into the net for an own goal.

The equaliser spared Belgium from a surprise defeat, although Egypt still created opportunities to reclaim the lead before the final whistle. With temperatures hovering around 90 degrees Fahrenheit, the demanding conditions appeared to take a toll on both teams.