Sports professionals stressed the need for substantive reforms, effective control mechanisms and the full implementation of the law on Tuesday, following a special report issued last week by the Audit Office that raised concerns over the Cyprus Sports Organisation’s (KOA) oversight powers.

The Cyprus association of physical education and sports science graduates (Pasypefaa) said the findings of the report were worrying, as they highlighted serious weaknesses in supervision, as regards gymnastics federations and private schools.

“Observing the law was not a bureaucratic procedure, but an issue of public safety, protection of people, safeguarding the quality of services, and protecting legally licenced businesses and professionals,” Pasypefaa said.

It pointed out that KOA’s responsibilities are regulated by law and included issuing permits for schools and checking the qualifications of those who provide services to the public.

According to the report, KOA decided in July 2025 to avoid prosecuting certain sports centres.

The association called for clarifications on the legality of such a decision and insight into how KOA secures how these sports centres comply with the demands of the law.

“If understaffing is really one of the main reasons for the serious shortcomings recorded in the report, then KOA should state publicly if it submitted documented demands to the state on time for staffing and strengthening its services. If it did, the society has a right to know who and for what reason did not respond to these demands,” the association said.

It called on KOA to immediately implement the Audit Office’s recommendations and promote its modernised regulations for private gymnastics schools, which it had approved in January 2024.