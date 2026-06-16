Wholesale trade turnover in Cyprus rose sharply in the first quarter of 2026, while activity in the sales and repair of motor vehicles sector declined compared with the same period a year earlier.

According to the Cyprus statistical service (Cystat), the turnover value index of wholesale trade, excluding motor vehicles, recorded an annual increase of 11.2 per cent in the first quarter of 2026.

During the same period, the turnover value index of sales and repair of motor vehicles fell by 3.6 per cent.

More specifically, the index for wholesale trade, excluding motor vehicles, reached 142.8 points, with several categories recording strong annual growth.

Other specialised wholesale posted the largest increase, rising by 19 per cent, while wholesale of household goods followed with an increase of 14.9 per cent.

Wholesale of information and communication equipment also rose by 10.4 per cent, while wholesale of other machinery, equipment and supplies increased by 8.1 per cent.

At the same time, wholesale of food, beverages and tobacco rose by 4.3 per cent, while non-specialised wholesale trade increased by 4.9 per cent.

Wholesale of agricultural raw materials and live animals recorded a marginal increase of 0.8 per cent.

However, wholesale on a fee or contract basis fell by 18.5 per cent, marking the only decline among the wholesale trade categories listed by Cystat.

In the motor vehicles sector, the overall turnover value index stood at 153 points, down 3.6 per cent year-on-year.

The decline was mainly driven by the sale of motor vehicles, where the index reached 159.5 points, recording a fall of 9.4 per cent compared with the first quarter of 2025.

By contrast, maintenance and repair of motor vehicles increased by 3.4 per cent, with the index reaching 143.1 points.

Sales of motor vehicle parts and accessories also rose by 6.4 per cent, reaching 149.3 points.

The strongest growth within the broader motor vehicles division was recorded in the sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles and related parts and accessories, which increased by 13.7 per cent, with the index standing at 128.7 points.

Turnover refers to the total amounts invoiced by enterprises during the reference period, excluding VAT but including other duties and taxes on goods.

The indices use 2021 as the base year, meaning that changes are measured against the average quarterly turnover recorded in that year.