A fire that extensively damaged a house in Larnaca on Thursday morning was caused by arson, the fire department said on Friday.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at a residence in the Ayioi Anargyroi area at 9.56am and brought it under control within half an hour.

No one was inside the house at the time and no injuries were reported.

The fire caused extensive damage to the living room and its contents, while the electrical installation and interior walls were also affected.

Examinations by the fire department and police concluded the blaze was started maliciously.

Police sealed off the scene while investigations continue.