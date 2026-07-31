Police are investigating the assault and robbery of a 23-year-old man who was attacked while walking in Ayia Napa in the early hours of Friday.

The incident occurred at around 4am when two unidentified men reportedly approached and assaulted the victim.

They immobilised him before stealing his bag and €430 in cash, then fled the scene.

The 23-year-old was taken to Famagusta general hospital, where he received first aid before being discharged.

Famagusta CID is continuing its investigations into the case.