The cabinet approved changes to improve the government’s subsidy scheme for accommodation and care in elderly homes on Wednesday. The scheme has already benefited around 900 vulnerable people since its launch.

Deputy Welfare Minister Clea Hadjistefanou Papaellina announced that the scheme, introduced in 2025 after a government decision in October 2024, supports minimum guaranteed income recipients and low-income pensioners, with annual spending at €5 million.

She said most elderly care homes across Cyprus now participate in the scheme, which was designed to make residential care more accessible for vulnerable groups.

The government previously increased the maximum accommodation subsidy from €745 to €1,300 per month and introduced quality standards that participating homes must meet.

According to the deputy minister, the latest changes further improve the scheme by clarifying eligibility criteria and implementation procedures.

The revised framework explicitly allows the inclusion of additional vulnerable people who meet specific provisions.

The amendments also clarify the payment of the monthly personal allowance, ensuring it is provided directly to beneficiaries.

Hadjistefanou Papaellina said the changes were aimed at strengthening support for elderly people in need and ensuring the scheme operates more effectively.