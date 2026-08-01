The Civil Defence remains on full alert due to the prevailing high temperatures, carrying out preventive patrols across the island, spokesperson Panayiotis Liasidis said on Saturday.

Liasidis said that patrols are being carried out with four vehicles for immediate intervention if deemed necessary and that the force is maintaining constant communication with the relevant services to ensure readiness.

He added that the fire brigade was also patrolling daily and deploying drones as part of the effort.