Chronic Kidney Disease: a 'silent' threat to over 80,000 people in Cyprus

A powerful message highlighting the importance of prevention and early diagnosis was delivered during the press conference marking the official launch of a nationwide awareness and education campaign for Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), organised by Alektor Pharmaceutical and AstraZeneca under the central message: “Some things exist, but are invisible”.

The campaign is being held under the auspices of the Cyprus Society of Nephrology, the Cyprus Society of Internal Medicine, the Cyprus Diabetes Society and the Cyprus Cardiology Society, which have joined forces to raise awareness of a disease that often progresses silently and without visible symptoms until it reaches an advanced stage.

During the press conference, Dr Andreas Kourouklaris, President of the Cyprus Society of Nephrology, Dr Andreas Stylianou, President of the Cyprus Society of Internal Medicine, Dr Polykarpos Evripidou, President of the Cyprus Diabetes Society and Dr Kyriakos Yiangou, President of the Cyprus Cardiology Society, presented data demonstrating the growing impact of Chronic Kidney Disease both in Cyprus and internationally.

As highlighted during the event, more than 93 million people across Europe are currently living with Chronic Kidney Disease, while the condition affects approximately one in eight adults. In Cyprus, it is estimated that more than 80,000 people are living with some form of the disease, with a significant proportion remaining undiagnosed. According to the data presented, between 30-40 per cent of those affected are unaware that their kidney function has been impaired.

Particular emphasis was placed on the close relationship between Chronic Kidney Disease, diabetes, hypertension and cardiovascular disease, as well as the fact that CKD represents a significant cardio-renal and metabolic risk factor. The experts stressed that early detection can play a crucial role in slowing disease progression and improving patients’ quality of life.

The figures presented also underline the scale of the challenge across Europe. More than 210,000 people lose their lives each year as a result of Chronic Kidney Disease or related complications, while projections indicate that by 2050 CKD is expected to become the third most common cause of death in Europe and the fifth most common cause of death worldwide. At the same time, more than 634,000 Europeans are currently receiving kidney replacement therapy.

Despite the seriousness of these figures, the message conveyed by the experts was one of optimism. The scientific and medical community now has effective tools for the prevention, early diagnosis and treatment of the disease, making awareness and timely intervention more important than ever before.

A common message shared by all participants was that prevention begins with knowledge and awareness. For individuals living with diabetes, hypertension or cardiovascular disease in particular, a conversation with their personal physician could represent the first and most important step towards protecting their kidney health.

The campaign is the result of a joint initiative by Alektor Pharmaceutical and AstraZeneca, supported by the four scientific societies, which have joined forces around a common goal: to highlight the importance of prevention and early diagnosis of a disease that often develops without obvious symptoms.