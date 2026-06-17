Cyprus has room to develop industrial tourism despite the absence of heavy industry, experts said during an international conference in Nicosia, pointing to food and drink production, winemaking, cosmetics and agriculture as sectors that could offer visitors more authentic experiences.

The conference, titled ‘Industrial Tourism Conference – Enhancing Visitor Experiences and Promoting Local Businesses’, was organised by the Nicosia Regional Tourism Board (Etap) on June 11 at CYENS, as part of the European IndusTour project under Interreg Europe.

According to Etap, the event brought together representatives of organisations, researchers, tourism professionals and stakeholders from Cyprus, France, the Czech Republic, Poland, Serbia and Denmark, with discussions focusing on how industrial tourism can support sustainable development, diversify local economies and strengthen small businesses.

Participants said “industrial tourism can go beyond traditional sightseeing by opening production spaces to the public and allowing visitors to see how local products are made.”

In this way, they noted, wineries, farms, food producers and other businesses can become visitable destinations in their own right, offering experiences that are more direct, memorable and closely linked to local identity.

At the same time, the conference heard that industrial tourism can help businesses become more outward-looking, while also creating new opportunities for regional development, education and cultural storytelling.

Although Cyprus does not have the heavy industrial background seen in other European countries, speakers said this should not be seen as a disadvantage.

Instead, they pointed to the island’s strong local production base, particularly in wine, gastronomy, cosmetics and agriculture, as areas that could be shaped into visitor experiences with the right planning and cooperation.

The role of the public and private sectors was also discussed, with participants saying that closer cooperation between authorities, businesses and tourism bodies will be needed if Cyprus is to develop a more structured industrial tourism offering.

Education, culture and digital technologies were also described as important parts of this effort, particularly in creating more innovative and engaging experiences for visitors.

Special reference was made to the French model of industrial tourism, where thousands of businesses have been integrated into an organised network of visitable production units, attracting millions of visitors each year.

The conference also examined how digital tools can improve the visitor experience, as well as the contribution of the European Route of Industrial Heritage (Erih) network in promoting and strengthening Europe’s industrial heritage.