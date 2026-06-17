DeLeMa McCann continues to strengthen its presence in the digital communications sector, with Wolt and Bet on Alfa becoming the agency’s two latest client acquisitions. These new partnerships represent a further step in the company’s growth trajectory and reflect the ever-increasing importance of digital and social media channels for modern brands.

Bet on Alfa has joined the DeLeMa McCann client portfolio, with the partnership focusing on the development and implementation of the brand’s digital communications strategy. In a sector where digital channels serve as the primary driver of communication and growth, this collaboration also marks the agency’s entry into the sports betting industry.

At the same time, Wolt, a global brand with a presence across dozens of markets, has entrusted DeLeMa McCann with the development of creative content and the management of its social media presence in both Cyprus and Malta.

These two partnerships reflect the growing demand among brands for meaningful engagement and effective communication across digital and social media platforms in an environment that is constantly evolving. The fact that brands with different objectives, audiences and communication needs have chosen to partner with DeLeMa McCann represents a significant vote of confidence in the agency’s team and the work it delivers every day.

“In a constantly evolving environment, creativity, strategic thinking and continuous adaptation to new technologies and market demands are more important than ever. We remain committed to evolving and creating content with real value for our clients,” said Andreas Pavlou, Managing Director of DeLeMa McCann.

About DeLeMa McCann

DeLeMa McCann is one of the largest communications agencies in Cyprus and a member of the global McCann Worldgroup network. With more than 40 years of market presence, the agency provides integrated services across strategic communications, creative development, media, digital marketing, public relations, event management and the creation of comprehensive brand experiences, working with some of the most prominent local and international brands. At the same time, DeLeMa McCann continues to evolve by combining its extensive experience and creativity with the opportunities presented by new technologies and innovation, enabling it to meet the modern communication needs of brands in an increasingly dynamic marketplace.

About Wolt

Wolt is a Helsinki-based technology company that has developed and operates a digital platform used by consumers, businesses and delivery partners. The Wolt platform connects people who wish to order food and other goods with businesses and professionals who want to sell and deliver them. Founded in 2014, Wolt joined forces with DoorDash in 2022. Today, DoorDash operates in 35 countries, 32 of which use Wolt’s products and brand. In Cyprus, Wolt launched operations in 2020 and currently serves five locations: Nicosia, Limassol, Larnaca, Paphos and the Famagusta district.

About Bet on Alfa

Bet on Alfa is the largest wholly Cypriot sports betting company, with more than 15 years of presence in the local market. Combining a deep understanding of the Cypriot audience with continuous investment in technology, user experience and security, the company operates both online and through a network of more than 60 retail outlets across Cyprus. With 135 employees and a network of 30 agents, Bet on Alfa supports more than 200 jobs in total, making a significant contribution to the Cypriot economy. The company operates within a fully regulated environment, placing strong emphasis on transparency, compliance, innovation and responsible gaming.