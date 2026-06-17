The forestry department on Wednesday reminded the public that fines of €2,000 apply to the use of spark-producing equipment near state forests without a permit during the summer months.

The restriction, which is in force from June 1 to September 30, applies to the use of tools, machinery and other equipment used for cutting or welding metals or other materials in open outdoor areas.

According to the department, the ban covers state forests and areas within a two-kilometre radius of their boundaries, unless written permission has been obtained from the director of the forestry department.

Members of the public requiring a permit are advised to contact the relevant local forestry station in the area where the work is to be carried out.

The department also urged the public to avoid using such equipment altogether, particularly on days with high temperatures or strong winds.

It clarified that the requirement for a permit does not apply to work carried out within residential areas, or inside industrial and craft zones, even if they are located within two kilometres of a state forest.

Using such equipment without a permit during the June-September period carries a fixed fine of €2,000.

Under the 2025 amendment to the forestry law, causing a fire within a state forest or within two kilometres of its boundaries is punishable by up to 12 years in prison, a fine of up to €100,000, or both.

The department called on the public to immediately report any smoke or fire by calling 1407, the forestry department’s emergency line, or 112.