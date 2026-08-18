A 51-year-old monk accused of attempted murder at the Ayios Neophytos monastery in the Paphos district village of Tala will remain in custody until October 7 after the Paphos district court ruled on Tuesday that there was a risk he could flee before his case is heard.

The man is accused of attacking a 53-year-old monastery employee with a paper cutter during a dispute over a cell key on August 7.

The court cited the seriousness of the charges for the remand intended to rule out a risk of absconding.

His lawyer, Alexandros Alexandrou, had opposed continued detention, arguing that the likelihood of a conviction was “almost non-existent”.

Alexandrou further argued that the monk had no reason or motive to attempt to leave the country.

The case stems from an alleged confrontation at the monastery on August 7 over the use of a cell.

According to evidence presented before the court, the monk had been occupying two rooms for several years, one of which had previously been used by his late father.

The monastery said the monk had refused for around four years to surrender the cell despite repeated requests.

It said the abbot had shown “patience and understanding” before asking him yet again to hand over the space on the morning of the alleged attack.

The investigating officer relayed to the court that the abbot asked the monk to hand over the key after inspecting the cell.

The monk allegedly refused and a struggle ensued when the abbot attempted to take it from his hand.

The 53-year-old employee, who had been asked to attend as a technician in case the lock needed to be changed, intervened to separate the two men.

The police allege that the monk then attacked him, stabbing his neck and right hand.

A 27-year-old novice monk subsequently restrained the accused from behind. Police allege that the 51-year-old then used a paper cutter to injure the novice’s right hand.

The police have taken five statements so far and are expected to obtain further statements from monks and other people working at the monastery.

The monastery said it is cooperating fully with the police and would not comment further while the investigation continues.

The accused has reportedly admitted during questioning that he reacted as he wanted to empty the cell himself, although his lawyer said the defence did not accept the allegations made against him.