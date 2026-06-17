Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe wasted little time announcing themselves at the World Cup on Tuesday, producing decisive performances to guide Norway and France to opening victories and immediately establish themselves as key figures in Group I.

For Norway, it was a long-awaited return to football’s biggest stage after a 28-year absence. For France, it was the start of another campaign built around the brilliance of Mbappe. By the end of the night, both teams had secured three points and set up a tantalising showdown in their next group match.

Haaland scored twice on his World Cup debut as Norway defeated Iraq 4-1, while Mbappe struck a brace in France’s 3-1 victory over Senegal to become his country’s all-time leading goalscorer.

The spotlight had been firmly on Haaland before kickoff, and the 25-year-old delivered exactly what was expected. After a cautious opening, Norway’s prolific striker opened his World Cup account in the 29th minute, breaking free of his markers to turn home David Moller Wolfe’s low cross at the far post.

“It was not easy to be a debutant, you’re nervous, and to win on a not-so-good day is great,” Haaland said afterwards. “To win 4-1 on an average day is absolutely huge for all of us.”

Iraq, making their first World Cup appearance in 40 years, responded impressively. Aymen Hussein, whose goal against Bolivia in March secured Iraq’s place at the tournament, rose above three Norwegian defenders to head home an Amir Al Ammari cross and level the score.

The underdogs’ celebrations were short-lived. A weak back pass and hesitation from goalkeeper Jalal Hassan gifted Haaland another opportunity, and the striker capitalised ruthlessly as the ball ricocheted off his knee into the net for his 57th international goal in just 51 appearances.

Norway carried the advantage into halftime and eventually put the game beyond Iraq through substitute Leo Ostigard’s glancing header in the 76th minute before Hussein’s stoppage-time own goal completed the scoring.

“The next games will be much tougher than this,” Haaland warned. “We have to play even better.”

Earlier, France had been made to work hard by a spirited Senegal side that looked the more dangerous team during much of the first half.

Nicolas Jackson struck the post after a blistering counter-attack, while Ismaila Sarr squandered Senegal’s best opportunity just before halftime when he fired over from close range after being picked out by Sadio Mane.

“We do have some regrets,” Senegal coach Pape Thiaw admitted. “If we had been more efficient by halftime we would have been able to lead one or two nil.”

France, however, demonstrated the quality that has made them one of the tournament favourites. After a largely subdued first half, Mbappe came alive after the break.

The breakthrough arrived in the 66th minute when Michael Olise threaded a precise pass through the Senegal defence, allowing Mbappe to race clear and finish coolly beyond Edouard Mendy.

Bradley Barcola doubled France’s advantage eight minutes from time, latching onto Adrien Rabiot’s through ball before delicately lifting his finish over the advancing goalkeeper.

Senegal briefly threatened a dramatic finale when Ibrahim Mbaye beat Theo Hernandez and blasted a stunning effort into the top corner in stoppage time. But Mbappe ensured there would be no late nerves, unleashing a thunderous strike from outside the penalty area moments later to seal a 3-1 victory.

The goal was significant beyond the result. It took Mbappe to 58 international goals, moving him past Olivier Giroud as France’s all-time leading scorer. It was also his 14th World Cup goal, lifting him above Lionel Messi and Just Fontaine and level with Germany legend Gerd Muller.

“I play to leave a mark on my country’s history and to help my team win the World Cup,” Mbappe said.

While both France and Norway emerged victorious, neither star was entirely satisfied. Haaland described Norway’s display as merely average, while Mbappe insisted France were not yet operating at full capacity.

“I don’t think we’re fully up and running yet,” Mbappe said. “But it’s always good to start a tournament with a win.”

The results leave France and Norway level on three points at the top of Group I, setting up a blockbuster meeting between Mbappe and Haaland in the next round of fixtures. Senegal and Iraq, despite encouraging spells in defeat, now face must-win situations to keep their hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

If Tuesday’s performances were any indication, the battle for Group I supremacy may ultimately be decided by two of the most prolific forwards of their generation.