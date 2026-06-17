Lionel Messi scored a majestic hat-trick to equal the all-time World Cup scoring record, answering doubts about his influence at age 38 and firing up Argentina’s title defence with a 3-0 Group J win over Algeriaon Tuesday.

He drew level with Germany’s Miroslav Klose with 16 goalsin total and became the oldest player to score a World Cup hat-trick — exactly 20 years to the day since his first goal at the global tournament.

The opening game in Group J at Kansas City Stadium saw another masterclass from the Argentina captain, who turns 39 later this month and was marking his 200th cap for his country as he became the first player to compete at six World Cups, and the oldest to score a hat-trick at the tournament.

He had the crowd celebrating what they thought was a dream start with a goal in the opening five minutes but it was chalked off for offside.

So it felt inevitable that it was the star forward who would rise to the moment for the raucous sea of sky blue and white, with what seemed like every fan in the stands wearing a shirt bearing his name as he gave them another moment of magic.

Messi netted his first in the 17th minute when he collected a brilliant through ball from Rodrigo De Paul, who slipped a perfectly weighted pass between Algeria’s back line.

Messi drove forward before unleashing a rocket from about 25 yards out that glanced off the fingertips of goalkeeper Luca Zidane — son of France great Zinedine Zidane who was in the crowd — and into the top-right corner.

He struck his second in the 60th minute when Alexis Mac Allister fired a low drive from 25 yards that Zidane fumbled badly, the ball spilling awkwardly off his chest and dropping invitingly for Messi, who guided it into the net.

“There are no words to describe it,” Mac Allister said of Messi’s enduring brilliance. “I think if anyone thought this team was better without Leo, today it became clear that Leo is the most important player of all. And that we have to build a team around him, where he feels comfortable.”

Messi almost completed his hat-trick about five minutes later, but Zidane leapt to push his shot over the bar, yet he did find the net again in the 76th minute with another blistering strike, teed up by substitute Nico Gonzalez.

‘MAYBE THE BEST PLAYER OF ALL TIME’

“What makes the difference is they have a player who doesn’t forgive,” Algerian defender Aissa Mandi said of Messi. “Almost every chance ends up in the back of the net.

“He’s a player, maybe the best player of all time, so that’s his efficiency, and it’s formidable. We knew it, we tried to limit him as much as possible, but it didn’t work.”

Algeria’s Fares Chaibi had briefly celebrated what he thought was the opening goal a couple of minutes after Messi’s disallowed effort, but it was also ruled offside.

Algeria fans screamed for a red card when Messi stepped on Mandi’s calf in the first half, but there was no sanction against him.

Argentina are aiming to become the first men’s team to retain the World Cup since Brazil in 1962.

They arrived wary, however, of another stumble, mindful of how their past two World Cup campaigns had begun with a shock defeat to Saudi Arabia in 2022 and a frustrating draw with Iceland four years earlier.

Questions lingered too over this side’s credentials, with Lionel Scaloni’s team having gone years without facing European opposition until a 3-0 friendly win over Iceland last week, their first match against a European opponent since the last World Cup.

On Tuesday, however, those doubts were swept aside as the holders delivered a composed and authoritative performance that signalled they will again be a formidable force.

“While we had the experience of the last World Cup, where we started, perhaps not in the best way, and ended up winning, we know how important it is to start with a win, to gain confidence,” Mac Allister said.

Argentina play Austria on Monday in Arlington, Texas, while Algeria face Jordan the same day in Santa Clara, California.