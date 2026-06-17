The House plenum decided on Wednesday the composition of its committees following the May 24 parliamentary elections, in a procedure ridden by disagreements on procedural and participation issues.

A total of 16 committees were set up, with Disy and Akel chairing five each and Diko and Elam three each.

Disy retains control of the foreign affairs, energy, legal, health and institutions committees, which it also held throughout the course of the last parliament.

Akel also retains control of the five committees it chaired during the last parliament, namely the interior, agriculture, labour, human rights and refugee committees.

Diko will chair finance, education and audit, and Elam defence, environment and transport.

The three special committees on capital statements ‘pothen esches’, parliament regulations and ethics, as well as the ad hoc committee for the modernisation of House regulations, are chaired ex officio by House president Annita Demetriou.

At the start of the procedure, Direct Democracy MP Diana Constantinides protested the fact that a committee on AI and social media had not been set up, saying these issues were already party of the public’s daily life.

The House president said the committee may not been approved, but the proposal would be examined at a later date.

Akel parliamentary spokesman Giorgos Loukaides said his party respected the result of the parliamentary elections, but clarified that Akel “could not and would not” support MPs from Elam for committee leaderships, and would vote against all and any candidacies from Elam.

Disy’s parliamentary spokesman Demetris Demetriou said Akel’s position was respected, however the committee posts should be allocated fairly.

On behalf of Diko, Panikos Leonidou said his party ratified the selection committee’s decision, but stressed that leaving parties out would only strengthen them.

Alma MP Irene Charalambides reiterated her party’s reservations regarding the allocation of chairmanships, but pointed out that the new parliamentary term should begin in a spirit of collaboration.

Meanwhile, Diko president Nicholas Papadopoulos said the procedure followed by the selection committee was irregular and possibly unconstitutional, and requested an opinion on the matter.

Loukaides pointed out that the procedure was not a mere ratification, but demanded the approval of the plenum.

Diko MP Zacharias Koulias said that “traditionally” the plenum was informed about the selection committee’s decision and nothing more.

The plenum then voted, unanimously ratifying the composition.

However, Nicholas Papadopoulos reiterated his request for an opinion, saying that the procedure violated the Constitution.

Diana Constantinides raised issues concerning the e-voting process, saying that it was necessary to clarify precisely when the system opened for voting.

Foreign affairs committee will be chaired by Giorgos Karoullas with deputy chairman Charalambos Petrides.

Finance committee will be chaired by Christiana Erotokritou with deputy chairman Chrysis Pantelides.

Interior committee will be chaired by Aristos Damianou with deputy chairman Valentinos Fakontis.

Defence committee will be chaired by Evgenios Hamboulas with deputy chairman Christos Christou.

Education committee will be chaired by Chyrsanthos Savvides with deputy chairman Panikos Leonidou.

Transport committee will be chaired by Sotiris Ioannou with deputy chairman Andreas Papacharalambous.

Energy committee will be chaired by Nikos Georgiou with deputy chairman Giorgos Pamporidis.

Agriculture committee will be chaired by Yiannakis Gavriel with deputy chairman Efraim Christou.

Labour committee will be chaired chaired by Giorgos Koukoumas with deputy chairwoman Argentoula Ioannou.

Legal committee will be chaired by Fotini Tsirides with deputy chairman Nikos Georgiou.

Health committee will be chaired by Savia Orfanides. Deputy chairman Charalambos Pazaros.

Audit committee will be chaired by Zacharias Koulias with ceputy chairman Chrysanthos Savvides.

Refugee committee will be chaired by Nikos Kettiros with deputy chairman Christos Christofides.

Environment committee will be chaired by Linos Papayiannis with deputy chairman Linos Ioannis Hadjigeorgiou.

Human rights committee will be chaired by Christos Christofides with ceputy chairwoman Anastasia Hasikou.

Institutions committee will be chaired by Demetris Demetriou with deputy chairman Michalis Fellas.