The Limassol district government has completed installing 80,000 smart water meters, it announced on Tuesday. The water meters can monitor real-time water usage and detect leaks.

The number of smart meters represents over half of the total number of water meters Limassol oversees.

“The use of technology is a key tool for protecting a precious natural resource and creating better services for residents,” the Limassol government said in a statement.

According to the statement, the new smart meters will help detect potential leaks and unusual water consumption patterns, monitor the water supply network, provide more reliable data for decision-making and help conserve water.

€12 million from a €13 million European Union Recovery and Resilience Fund grant was allocated for the smart water meters in January 2023.

The Limassol government described the completion of the project as “a significant step toward a more efficient, sustainable and digital water management system.”