Limassol is hosting one of the online trading industry’s largest international gatherings this week, as iFX EXPO International 2026 brings brokers, fintech firms, liquidity providers, payments companies and digital asset specialists to Cyprus.

The three-day event is taking place from June 16 to 18 at City of Dreams Mediterranean, with the main exhibition opening on Wednesday and continuing on Thursday.

According to the organisers, the expo serves as a global meeting point for the online trading industry, bringing together institutional brokers, fintech companies, liquidity providers, affiliates, payment providers and technology firms.

This year’s event is expected to attract more than 6,500 attendees, over 200 exhibitors and more than 100 speakers, with participants using the Limassol gathering to discuss new partnerships, technology solutions, market conditions and the changing regulatory landscape.

The event opened on Tuesday evening with a welcome party, before moving into two full days of meetings, panel discussions and exhibition activity.

A key highlight of the conference programme is the participation of George Theocharides, Chairman of the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC), at a time when Cyprus continues to strengthen its role in the European financial services and fintech landscape.

Michalis Persianis, president of the Fiscal Council of Cyprus, is also among the speakers listed for this year’s event, further adding a local policy and economic dimension to the discussions.

The agenda reflects the pressures currently facing the online trading and fintech sectors, from liquidity and market infrastructure to payments, tokenisation, artificial intelligence and client acquisition.

On Wednesday, sessions include discussions on the shift from legacy systems to next-generation technology stacks, as well as a panel on whether markets can withstand the next liquidity shock.

Further sessions focus on personal branding in an increasingly competitive brokerage environment, with organisers saying the programme is designed to give participants direct access to practical insights from industry figures.

Thursday’s agenda will turn to tokenisation, global payments and the next phase of checkout technology, including a Visa masterclass on Click to Pay.

Among the other speakers listed for this year’s event are Stavros Vassiliades, Head of Compliance, MiFID Europe at Kraken Cyprus, Louis Hawila, VP Capital Markets Europe at Crypto.com, Marios Anastasiou, Senior Account Manager at Google, and Michael Ioannides, Visa Country Manager Cyprus at Visa Europe.

The event also comes as Cyprus continues to position itself as a regional base for fintech, investment services and technology companies, supported by its EU membership, regulatory framework and growing concentration of financial services professionals.

For Limassol, the return of iFX EXPO also emphasises the city’s role as a business events destination, particularly for sectors linked to online trading, brokerage services, fintech, payments and digital assets.

Ahead of the main expo, organisers also held iFX Hack 2026, a 24-hour trading and fintech hackathon powered by AWS at the University of Limassol on June 13 and 14.

The hackathon brought together developers, students, fintech professionals, entrepreneurs, traders and designers, with challenges focused on AI and intelligent trading, financial security, fraud prevention and user experience.

Winning teams were expected to receive recognition during iFX EXPO International 2026, giving participants exposure to brokers, fintech companies, investors and financial services professionals attending the Limassol event.

Across the wider programme, organisers have described iFX EXPO as a platform where the online trading industry can expand partner networks, explore new technologies and prepare for the next phase of growth.

The Limassol event continues on Thursday, with sessions on tokenised markets, global payments and financial technology infrastructure.