Police are investigating an attempted murder after four people were injured during a violent altercation outside a nightclub in Ayia Napa early on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the scene at around 4.30am following reports of a fight outside the venue.

Upon arrival, they found four injured men, including a 22-year-old, a 25-year-old and a 41-year-old who had wounds believed to have been caused by a knife, as well as another 22-year-old who suffered head injuries.

According to police, evidence gathered so far indicates a 21-year-old suspect allegedly injured the three men with knife wounds.

Initial examinations also suggest the second 22-year-old was accompanying the suspect at the time of the incident.

Police said the 21-year-old was approached at the scene and insulted officers, leading to his arrest for disturbing the peace.

All four injured men were taken to Famagusta general hospital for treatment.

Authorities said the condition of the 22-year-old is serious.

The 25-year-old and 41-year-old suffered less severe injuries, while the second 22-year-old remained in hospital with injuries to his head and face.

Investigators examined the scene and seized a knife which will form part of the ongoing investigation.

Police continue to examine the circumstances surrounding the incident.