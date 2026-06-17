Portugal and their talisman Cristiano Ronaldo were left frustrated after being held to a 1-1 draw by Group K rivals Democratic Republic of Congo in their World Cup clash in a sodden Houston on Wednesday.

Portugal took the lead inside six minutes when Pedro Neto crossed for Joao Neves to head home from 15 metres as one of the pre-tournament favourites made the perfect start, though it would be their only effort on target in the game.

DR Congo, appearing at their first World Cup since 1974, grew into the game and were level deep into added time at the end of the first half when Yoane Wissa was left unmarked from a corner to head in at the back post.

Cedric Bakambu struck the post for the Congolese in the second period, while Ronaldo twice fired wide from close range as he appeared at a sixth World Cup, a record he shares with Argentina’s Lionel Messi.