The new and now sold-out Bentley Supersports has demonstrated its exceptional agility and performance in the hands of motorsports and extreme sports athlete and legendary stunt performer, Travis Pastrana. Bentley and Pastrana have launched Supersports: FULL SEND, the most exhilarating and dynamic film ever released by Bentley, and shot entirely at Bentley’s campus and Dream Factory in Crewe, England.

The Supersports’ combination of 666 PS, rear-wheel drive and a highly developed chassis and aerodynamics package unleashes a new level of performance ability for Bentley. To showcase the car’s agility, Pastrana worked with Bentley in September last year to create a gymkhana-type film within the grounds of Bentley’s factory, originally constructed in 1938 on Pyms Lane in Crewe – Bentley’s own Pymkhana. Supersports: FULL SEND is, therefore, a celebration of the new Supersports, Pastrana’s extraordinary precision and ability, and the Bentley factory itself, recipient of significant self-funded investment over the last five years.

Pastrana was chosen by Bentley to support the filming project based on his long career of extraordinary stunts, motorsports successes and extreme sports. Supersports: FULL SEND follows Pastrana’s final official gymkhana film, Aussie Shred, which was released last month and viewed almost nine million times.

In order to allow Pastrana to navigate the Bentley site while driving the Supersports beyond the limits of grip, modifications were made to a standard Supersports to make it even more agile. The key change was the addition of a hydraulic handbrake, mounted alongside the steering wheel, to enable instantaneous locking of the rear axle. Bentley’s chassis and transmission teams integrated the handbrake with the car’s control systems to allow instant reinstatement of power as the handbrake was released, meaning Pastrana could manipulate the car sideways before a tight corner and then maintain a long drift through it.

The handbrake includes the word “Mildred” on the handle – a reference to the internal project name for Supersports. Inspiration came from Bentley’s past, and the story of Mildred Mary Petre, a ‘Bentley Girl’ who pushed the boundaries of what was possible with a fearless spirit, and so, in her honour, the development team christened their project ‘Mildred’.

Other changes included software modifications to allow ‘power braking’, where the brake and throttle can be applied simultaneously, to allow adjustment of cornering stance mid-drift and to allow the car to perform static and rolling burnouts.

The film includes a new of special guests – some obvious, some a little more inconspicuous.

The action starts in Bentley’s Engineering Technical Centre, with the FULL SEND car surrounded by some performance icons of Bentley’s past. These include both generations of Continental GT3 race car, the 2003 Le Mans winning Speed 8 (chassis 004/5) and even the W16-powered Hunaudières concept car from 1999. Both the Pikes Peak Bentayga and Pikes Peak Continental GT appear in a scene shot through Bentley’s solar panel car park, with the two specials giving chase to Pastrana through the complex and past Bentley’s future luxury urban SUV, launching later this year and so wearing camouflage. More cars from Bentley’s Heritage Collection also make special appearances, in the shape of five pre-war Bentleys led by the 1929 Team Blower #2 – the most iconic and valuable Bentley in history – and followed by two more Blowers, a Speed Six and a 1926 3 Litre Speed Model.

Production of the new Supersports begins in Q4 2026 ahead of first deliveries at the start of 2027. The new Supersports will be available in the following countries and areas: UK, Europe (EU27 plus Switzerland and Turkey), USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Malaysia, Japan, Oman, Bahrain, UAE, Qatar and Kuwait.