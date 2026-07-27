Maria Erokhina secured her place in the 100m breaststroke semi-finals at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, marking the first time a Cypriot swimmer has qualified for a semi-final at the Games.

According to the Cyprus Olympic Committee, the Cypriot swimmer finished seventh in the fourth heat with a time of 1:10.70 and was ranked 16th out of 28 competitors, securing a place in the semi-finals.

The 100m breaststroke semi-final will take place on Saturday at 22:55 Cyprus time.

Furthermore, Filippos Iakovides finished fifth in his heat in the 50m freestyle with a time of 24.48 and was ranked 45th out of 68 swimmers, failing to qualify for the next round.