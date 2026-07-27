Cyprus on Monday expressed solidarity with Saudi Arabia following attacks on Saudi vessels in the Red Sea and the Bab el-Mandeb Strait, including recent direct missile strikes.

In a post on X, the foreign ministry said the attacks against Saudi vessels, including the latest missile attacks, were further destabilising the region.

“The freedom of navigation and the safe passage of vessels, in accordance with international law, including the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), are absolutely imperative,” the ministry said.

It added that diplomacy and dialogue remained “the only sustainable path towards lasting de-escalation.”

The statement comes amid renewed concerns over security in the Red Sea, one of the world’s busiest shipping routes, where attacks on commercial vessels have continued to disrupt maritime traffic and heighten regional tensions.