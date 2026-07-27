Authorities on Monday immediately terminated works on a building being demolished in Ayios Andreas, Nicosia, following the discovery of asbestos sheets on the site.

The Nicosia district government organisation (EOA) and the labour inspection department ordered that the removal of debris from the worksite cease, following complaints by residents on Saturday that prescribed safety measures for handling asbestos had not been taken.

EOA officers checked the worksite and determined that the demolition permit – providing for the notification of neighbours in writing and handling waste and in particular asbestos – was not being observed.

The labour inspection department contacted the contractor, who then followed the initial instructions given by the authorities.

During a new inspection on Monday, asbestos sheets were found on site and the contractor was instructed to immediately stop works and draft a plan for their safe removal to protect public health.

The department also gave instructions for the debris to be doused in water and for measurements to be taken for asbestos in the atmosphere.

The Nicosia EOA said it remained in constant coordination with the labour inspection department with the aim of protecting public health, the safety of the people and the strict adherence to the law.

It added that the law also provided for an administrative fine.