Two cars in Kato Polemidia and a lorry in Moni went up in flames overnight.

According to the police, the car fires in Kato Polemidia were reported at around 4am. One belongs to a 52-year-old and the other is registered to the man’s company. Both cars were extensively damaged.

In Moni, a lorry parked in an open space caught fire at around 1.30am, totally destroying the vehicle’s cabin.

Both fires were put out by the fire brigade. The police have cordoned off both areas and are continuing investigations into the cause of the fires.