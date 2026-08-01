Six suspects are expected to appear before the Famagusta district court on Saturday over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a 20-year-old in Famagusta earlier this week.

The suspects, three 19-year-olds, a 20-year-old, a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old were arrested on court warrants on Friday.

According to the police, the incident occurred in the evening of July 29, when the 20-year-old victim allegedly met with a group of people at a specific location in the Famagusta district.

“The above individuals allegedly demanded money from the complainant and threatened him,” the police said.

The suspects then allegedly placed the victim in a car and drove him in an unknown direction, releasing him at another location in the Famagusta district soon after.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.