Six suspects are expected to appear before the Famagusta district court on Saturday over their alleged involvement in the kidnapping of a 20-year-old in Famagusta earlier this week.
The suspects, three 19-year-olds, a 20-year-old, a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old were arrested on court warrants on Friday.
According to the police, the incident occurred in the evening of July 29, when the 20-year-old victim allegedly met with a group of people at a specific location in the Famagusta district.
“The above individuals allegedly demanded money from the complainant and threatened him,” the police said.
The suspects then allegedly placed the victim in a car and drove him in an unknown direction, releasing him at another location in the Famagusta district soon after.
Investigations into the case are ongoing.
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