An increase in on-call services and the staffing of a permanent cardiologist for the local hospital was at the centre of a meeting between the mayor of Polis Chrysochous Yiotis Papachristofi and Health Minister Neophytos Charalambides on Friday.

The ministry said that it intended to proceed with the recruitment of a second cardiologist for the Paphos hospital, so that the existing cardiologist could focus exclusively on covering the needs of Polis Chrysochous hospital. In the meantime, the hospital would maintain on-call hours to cover existing needs.

In addition, it was announced that an effort will be made to operate two ambulance crews on a 24-hour basis, while the hiring of two additional nurses is also planned.

Furthermore, the hospital’s laboratory operating hours will be extended and it will receive new equipment. For the radiological department, the minister said another radiologist is expected to be hired by the end of the year.

The meeting also addressed progress on the project to construct a new Polis Chrysochous hospital. According to the ministry, the tender for the construction works is expected to be launched in October 2026, with the contract awarded by March 2027.

Once the new hospital is completed, a significant increase in staffing is planned, with numbers expected to rise to 120, compared to the 65 currently working at the existing hospital.